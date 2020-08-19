COVID-19: Global Humanitarian Community Advocate For Welfare Of Displaced Women, Pledges Support

Humanitarian stakeholders from Nigeria and across the globe have emphasised the need to protect and empower internally displaced women and girls in Nigeria to be able to weather the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. They made the call during a virtual conference, “Building the Resilience of Internally Displaced and Refugee Women and Girls in […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
