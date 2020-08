Pensioners in government parastatals under the aegis All sectoral units and parastatal (ASUP) have distanced themselves from the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association, FEPPAN. The pensioners instead they restates and pledged their commitment and loyalty to the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) as the main umbrella body of all pensioners’ groups in Nigeria, including […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper