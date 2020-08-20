Military Thwarts Boko Haram/ISWAP Attack On Kukawa Community –DHQ

By
Headliners
-
2



The Defence Headquarters says military troops had successfully thwarted attempt by the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists to scuttle the resettlement of Kukawa community in Borno on Tuesday. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Thursday, said the troops eliminated eight terrorists while several others escaped with gunshot wounds during the encounter. […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR