The Nigerian Humanitarian Action (NIHA) is set to unveil its Reachout Initiative on 8 September, 2020 to build institutional synergy to raise 2.4 billion dollars to address the consequences of COVID-19 pandemic. The convener who doubles as chief Humanitarian, NIHA, Mr Kletsaint Akor, who made the disclosure at a news conference, on Wednesday in Abuja, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper