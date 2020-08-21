NACCIMA, ITPC Partner To Strengthen Agribusiness

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) have entered into partnership to strengthen agribusiness between Nigeria and Indonesia. This was made known at the first edition of the Virtual Nigerian-Indonesian Business Forum organised by the NACCIMA in partnership with the Indonesian Trade Promotion […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
