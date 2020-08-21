PharmAccess, HEFAMMA Roll out Health Facility Inspection Tool 

In a bid to improve efficiencies in licensure, inspection and quality monitoring, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) says it has transformed from manual to electronic processes, using a digital tool with support from PharmAccess Foundation. The Health Facility Inspection Tool tagged ‘HealthFIT’ is an android-based mobile application designed for the inspection and monitoring […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
