Again, NAF Fighter Jets, Helicopter Gunships Bomb Terrorists Camp In Borno

Airstrikes of the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole have destroyed Boko Haram structures and killed several fighters at Warshale in the Northern part of Borno State. The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the mission was executed on Wednesday under subsidiary operation HAIL STORM, after credible intelligence reports and series […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
