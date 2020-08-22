The Atyap, Fulani and Hausa communities in Zangon-Kataf local government area held a successful peace and reconciliation summit for peaceful coexistence in the area. Participants in the summit who committed to peace and forgiveness of each other condemned the killings and destruction that have occurred. They declared their readiness to help security agencies with information […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Atyap, Fulani, Hausa Communities In Zangon-Kataf Commit To Peace