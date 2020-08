Award-winning Disc Jockey (DJ) and all-round entertainer, James Ayomikun Oluwaseyi (@prodjspaxx) also known as Dj Spaxx (The Oracle of mix) has said that the Nigerian music and entertainment industry is witnessing tremendous development and fast becoming a global delight. The US-Based Producer cum promoter who hails from Osun State, while speaking with LEADERSHIP said Nigerian […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper