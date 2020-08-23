Routine Immunisation: FG supports Low Performing States With Motorcycles, Laptops

By
Headliners
-
2



As part of efforts  to maintain Wild polio free status and improve immunisation coverage in Nigeria, the federal government has supported low performing states with 912 motorcycles and laptops, for frontline routine immunisation officers. Speaking during the commissioning of the 456 motorcycles and 456 laptops, supported by the World Bank and the  World Health Organisation […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

