BREAKING: Lagos State Health Commissioner Tests Positive For COVID-19

Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection, the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus. Lagos state commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who disclosed this in a press statement, Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
