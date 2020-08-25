COVID-19: 40 Herbal Medicines Currently Undergoing Review – NAFDAC DG





The National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Tuesday said it received about 40 applications for the approval of herbal formulations for the treatment of COVID-19 from researchers in the country. Speaking during an online news conference, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General, NAFDAC, said that the 40 herbal formulations were currently undergoing review […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper