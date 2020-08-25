Edo Assembly Invasion: Court Remands Suspects In Police Custody





A Benin High court Monday ordered that seven suspects, who allegedly invaded the Edo State House of Assembly complex to be remanded in police custody. The suspects are; Wilfred Ogbewe,52, Igbinobono Collins,26, Salami Osayomore,25, Odion Osayande,23, Morgan Uwanboe,47, Ifeoluwa Oladele,36, and Agbonrere Festus,25 . The suspects in August 6th, 2020, allegedly invaded Edo state House […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper