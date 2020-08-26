The Agricultural Research Council Of Nigeria (ARCN) on Tuesday appointed new Provosts over 7 Federal Colleges of Agriculture and an Executive Director for the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) Vom. The Executive Secretary of ARCN, Prof Garba Hamidu Sharubutu while presenting their appointment letters to them at the Council’s Board room, congratulated each of the appointees […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
ARCN Appoints 7 New Provosts For Federal Colleges Of Agriculture