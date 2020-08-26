Food Security: 141m Africans Benefit From Improved Agricultural Techniques — Adesina

The President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina says 141 million people have benefitted from improved agricultural technologies to enhance food security in the last five years he assumed office. Adesina made this known during the opening of the bank’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually on Wednesday. He said about 18 million people […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
