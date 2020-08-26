PSN Calls For Dedicated Forex Allocation To Pharmaceutical Industry

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) yesterday called for dedicated al- location of forex to the country’s health- care and pharmaceutical industry. It said although the applications of some healthcare/pharmaceutical companies that applied for the special N100billion CBN facility have been granted, majority of the appli- cants are yet to be successful. Accordingly, PSN’s president, Pharm […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
