The Gwarzo Consultative Forum, Kano State has applauded the Director-General, NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim for his favourable disposition to Corps Members’ welfare. The Chairman of the Forum, Dr Habibu Sadauki made this known during a courtesy visit to General Ibrahim on behalf of the people of Gwarzo Community for procuring prosthetic limbs for Corps Member […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper