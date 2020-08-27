Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has identified rising insecurity, poor power supply as the bane of industrialisation and economic growth in Nigeria. The governor stated this on Thursday at an interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the 29th anniversary of the creation of Delta at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter (Anglican Communion), Bishops Court, […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Insecurity, Power Failure, Bane Of Industrialisation In Nigeria – Okowa