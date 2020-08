The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has destroyed substandard LPG Cylinders and roofing sheets worth over N450 million in Lagos. A substandard products which were imported from China and Turkey, includes; 4×40 containers of LPG Cylinders of various sizes, 15 rolls of aluminum roofing sheets, and 15 bundles of fake corogoted roofing sheets. Speaking to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper