The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), has arrested 25 officials of Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), FRSC, Motor Vehicle Licensing Authority (MVLA), and other persons in connection with driver’s license and vehicle particulars fraud in Lagos State. […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
ICPC Arrests 25 Suspected Driver's License Fraudsters