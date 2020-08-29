The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has charged its staff in Edo State to maintain neutrality and professionalism in the performance of their duties during the state governorship election. This call was made by the INEC chairman Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, during a strategic meeting with the commission’s staff yesterday in Benin. He underscored neutrality and professionalism as […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Only Edo People Will Decide Who Becomes Their Next Gov – INEC