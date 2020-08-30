In this article, CHIMA AKWAJA, traces the technological, social and economic landmark achievements wrought by the entrance of Globacom into the Nigerian telecoms space. Since the entrance of Nigeria’s national telecom operator, Globacom 17 years ago, Nigeria’s telecommunications industry changed with the commercial rollout of the country’s third digital mobile licence (DML) licence to […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
17 Years On, Globacom Still Redefining Nigeria's Telecom Sector