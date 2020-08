The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has disassociated itself from the convicted University of Lagos (UNILAG) rapist, John Osagie Otema, saying that the convict is neither a registered nor certified quantity surveyor based on available records. This was contained in a rebuttal, titled, “UNILAG Alumnus Jailed 50 Years for Raping Student on Campus”, a […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper