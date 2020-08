Tolanibaj ,Wathoni and Brighto are the three and 9th #BBNaija Housemates to be evicted from the biggest reality TV game show in Africa , tagged BBNaija Lockdown 2020. This was when all the housemates who were put on eviction were asked to standup before Ebuka the host announced their evictions respectively. Speaking after her eviction, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper