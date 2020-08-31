UNICEF has called on Youths across Imo State to display enthusiasm and commitment towards collaborating with relevant government agencies, so as to eliminate all forms of violence against children, women and vulnerable citizens in the State. This clarion call was made by UNICEF Consultant, Imo and Ebonyi States, Benjamin Mbakwem, while making a presentation at […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Champion Crusade Against Gender-based Violence, UNICEF, NOA Charges Imo Youths