COVID-19 Virtual Hackathon: NCC To Award N9m Research Grants To Winners

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has concluded arrangements to award research grants to the tune of N9 million to three deserving Nigerian startups with proposals for adaptable digital solutions for containing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The selection of the three companies followed a careful and painstaking evaluation of 282 entries in […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
