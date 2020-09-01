A pro-government organization, Committee Of Youth On Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS) has yesterday called for the repositioning of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) under the direct supervision of the presidency to enhance accountability and improved service delivery. The Director General, Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS), Amb. Obinna Nwaka, said during a […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers CYMS Calls For Repositioning Of NDDC Under Presidency