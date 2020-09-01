The Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has inaugurated the National Humanitarian Coordination Technical Working Committee for the realization of the Civil Security Cooperation (CISEC) framework. Speaking during the inauguration on Tuesday in Abuja, the minister explain that the committee will receive information and feedback from humanitarian and […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
FG Inaugurates Humanitarian National Technical Committee For CISEC Framework