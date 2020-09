The National Examinations Council (NECO) has disclosed that the board will not extend the registration deadline of 10th September, for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE). Registrar/chief executive of NECO, Professor Godswill Obioma, in a statement on Monday, noted that the schedule and examination time-table for the 2020 SSCE (External) will soon be released. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper