Appeal Court Upholds Deregisteration of HDP, Reaffirms INEC’s Power To Deregister Political Parties

…Says earlier judgment affirming deregisteration of NUP is landmark  The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed the Appeal filed by Hope Democratic Party challenging the Judgment of Federal High Court which upheld the power of INEC to deregister the party. Justices Bitrus Sanga, Lokulo Sodipe and Oniyangi in a uninanimous decision adopted […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

