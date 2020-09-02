The new contract between French hydrocarbons company Axens and Nigerian industrial conglomerate BUA Group to build a large refinery will be beneficial for bilateral relations, given that both countries’ economies were rocked by the coronavirus pandemic. French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, Franck Riester, made this known on Twitter. Axens and BUA […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
New French-Nigerian Refinery Project Beneficial Amid COVID-19 Crisis – French Official