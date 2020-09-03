Court Remands Man Over Alleged Defilement Of 16-year-old Girl





A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday ordered that a 20-year-old man, Egbota Nathaniel, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl. The police charged Nathaniel with sexual assault and defilement. Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje did not take the plea of Nathaniel, following a motion by the Prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, that the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper