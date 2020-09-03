Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has advocated an amicable settlement of trade disputes between Nigerians and their host communities in Ghana through arbitration and fair judicial processes. Gbajabiamila made the call in a statement issued on Thursday after a ‘Legislative Diplomacy’ bilateral meeting with Ghanaian lawmakers and some top government officials […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Gbajabiamila Urges Ghana To Revisit Law On $1m Business Capital