Insurgency: N’Central Congress Commends Buratai, Army Over Clearance Across Kogi, Nasarawa





The North Central Egalitarian Congress (NCEC) has hailed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and the Nigerian Army’s 4 Special Forces Command for successfully riding Kogi and Nasarawa States of Darul Salam/Boko Haram terrorists. NCEC gave the commendation in a press statement signed by its President, Etubi Odiba Enebi.. According to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper