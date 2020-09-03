NYSC To Take Advantage Of Nationwide Spread To Tackle Corruption – DG

By
Headliners
-
2



The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, said on Wednesday that the scheme would take advantage of its nationwide spread to build a corrupt-free country. Ibrahim said this in Abuja during the inauguration and induction of members of the NYSC Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU). He added that the scheme would ensure […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR