NYSC To Take Advantage Of Nationwide Spread To Tackle Corruption – DG

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, said on Wednesday that the scheme would take advantage of its nationwide spread to build a corrupt-free country. Ibrahim said this in Abuja during the inauguration and induction of members of the NYSC Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU). He added that the scheme would ensure […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
