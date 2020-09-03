We’ll Ground Economic Activities In Rivers If Peaceful Protest Fails, Labour Tell Wike

Organised labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has said it will next Tuesday hold a peaceful protest in Rivers State to demand the state governor, Nyesom Wike ends what they described as “persecution and infractions on workers and trade union rights in Rivers State” Addressing a joint press conference on […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
