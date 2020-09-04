The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), yesterday issued a circular to all aviation stakeholders and the foreign airlines flying into Nigeria, where it disclosed that 2, 360 passengers will travel from the Abuja and Lagos airports from tomorrow. In the “All Operators Letter” with reference number NCAA/AIR/11/16/225 and signed by the agency’s director- general, Capt. […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers International Flights: 2,360 Passengers To Take Off From Lagos, Abuja Airports