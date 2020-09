The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday moved 419.66 million shares worth N3.79 billion in bullish trading. This was against a turnover of 232.42 million shares valued at N1.32 billion traded in 3,377 deals on Thursday, representing an increase of 80.56 per cent. Lasaco Insurance dominated the activity chart, accounting for 90.59 million shares worth […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper