FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (MPWB) has, so far, refunded the sum of N74,549,000.00 to 2020 intending pilgrims who requested to collect back their deposit following the cancellation of 2020 hajj due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The spokesperson for the board, Muhammad Lawal Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists, in Abuja, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper