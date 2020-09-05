International Charity Day: AOAF Visits Chika Community, Empowers 40 Aged Persons

International Charity day is annually observed every 5th of September. It was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 to provide a common platform for charity activities around the world for individuals, philanthropists and volunteer organizations. The international charity day promotes the rights of the marginalized and underprivileged to spread the message of […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
