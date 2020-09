Six persons were confirmed dead on Sunday afternoon, in an accident, involving a Toyota Starlet and a Toyota Corolla S along Girei-Jabbi-lamba road in Adamawa state. ACC Kabir Bello Batsari, Unit Commamder RS3.13 Girei Unit command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP. Batsari said, the accident which occured around […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper