COVID-19: Dare Hails PMB, PTF For Re-opening Sports

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 for reopening football and team sports in line with Covid-19 guidelines. The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu had on Thursday announced the reopening of sports without fans under the close supervision […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
