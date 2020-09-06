COVID-19: Dare Hails PMB, PTF For Re-opening Sports

The minister  of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday  Dare has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential Task Force  (PTF) on Covid-19 for reopening football and team sports in line with Covid-19  guidelines. The  National Coordinator of the Presidential  Task Force on Covid-19,  Dr. Sani Aliyu had on Thursday announced  the reopening of sports without fans under the close supervision […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

