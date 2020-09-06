Do Local Refining To Eliminate Sector Problems – IPMAN





Alhaji Popoola Ogundoyin, an Executive Member of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), says that unless Nigeria produces petroleum products through its refineries, the problems in the petroleum sector will persist. Ogundoyin stated this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday, in Ile-Ife. He expressed displeasure with the failure […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper