Concerned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Niger State led by former deputy governor, Dr. Shem Zagbayi Nuhu have said that the Senator Hamman Misau -led electoral team has absconded. Zagbayi made this known in Minna at a press briefing attended by several PDP party members. He said, “On the 5th of September 2020,the Local […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper