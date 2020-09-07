Tree Planting Campaign: CWED Distributes 1000 Trees To Gbagyi Community

As part of activities of the tree planting campaign, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) Centre for Water and Environment Development (CWED) at the weekend distributed 1000 economic and ornamental trees to Gbagyi community in Kaduna Chikun local government area of Kaduna State. Speaking during the distribution which took place at the community youth leader’s residence […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
