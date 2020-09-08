Edo 2020: NGOs, CSOs, Others Storm Benin, Organise Summit For Ize-Iyamu





In a show of support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, leaders of various non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations and faith-based organisations, among others are organising what they called ‘mega summit’ in Benin City. The summit, chaired by Professor Julius Ihonvbere, was attended by distinguished dignitaries, NGOs, CSOs and […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper