For A Stronger Delta, Okowa Pledges Continued Partnership With Military





Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has pledged the state government’s continued partnership with the military and other security agencies to ensure peace and order in the state. Okowa made the pledge on Wednesday, when Maj.-Gen. Olubunmi Irefin, the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port-Harcourt, visited him at Government House, Asaba. He charged the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper