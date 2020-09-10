Electricity Workers Picket PHED, Disrupt Power Supply To 3 States

By Michael Oche, The picketing of the Portharcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED), by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) entered its second day on Wednesday. The picketing which is being done to protest what the union described as infractions against workers rights has disrupted business activities at the Distribution Company. The union also disrupted supply of […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
