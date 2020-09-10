Petroleum Depot Marketers Demand Full Downstream Sector Deregulation

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), has advised the Federal Government to take a further step towards full deregulation of the downstream sector to enhance economic growth and development of the nation. Commending the government for consistently seeking ways to reposition the sector for effectiveness and profitability, DAPPMAN Chairman, Mrs. Winifred […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
