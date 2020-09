By AZA MSUE Kaduna A group, One North Forum (ONOF) has said that it foresees the return of Alhaji Dauda Lawal Dare – Zamfara All Progressives Congress, (APC) 2019 governorship candidate as the next governor of the State by 2023. Chairman of the group, Nasiru Lawal Little made this known in a statement released and […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper